Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62,213 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 313.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,213 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.