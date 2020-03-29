Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62,317 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,317 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,151.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

