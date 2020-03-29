Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 71,936 Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,936 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 53,878 shares in the last quarter.

FAM stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

