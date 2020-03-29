Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 43,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $322.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $413.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

