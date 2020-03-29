Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,750 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

