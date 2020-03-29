Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,463 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

