Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,831 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,802,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,326,000 after buying an additional 1,648,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,291,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,009,000 after buying an additional 482,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,329,000 after buying an additional 3,246,217 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,633,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,691,000 after buying an additional 2,152,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,386,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,353,000 after buying an additional 1,994,497 shares in the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

