Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,919 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 148,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd alerts:

NYSE MNP opened at $13.48 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.