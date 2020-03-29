Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,820 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Gabelli Equity Trust worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,099,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 80,095 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,511,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 355,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 254,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.