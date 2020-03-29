Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,293 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 137,159 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 64,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MCN opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

