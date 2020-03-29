Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,394 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,322,000 after purchasing an additional 852,434 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after purchasing an additional 600,970 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $44,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from to in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

