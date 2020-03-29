Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Wedbush upped their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at $26,775,029.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.