Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $141.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

