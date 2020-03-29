Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,554 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUI. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

