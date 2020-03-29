Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Textron by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

