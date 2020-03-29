Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,723,000. Dumont Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $54,351,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $33.51 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal A. Shear bought 3,750 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 over the last ninety days.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

