Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NetEase by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,166,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,575 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,029,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,874,000 after buying an additional 208,471 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in NetEase by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,445,000 after buying an additional 898,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NetEase by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,364,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $301.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.78. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $361.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

