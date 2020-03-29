Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,066 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 873,359 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 711,670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,430 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,045,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 285,771 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.