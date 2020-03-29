Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 152,833 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152,833 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 682.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

