Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 462,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,201,000 after acquiring an additional 144,213 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

