Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,518 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

