Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,022 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,485,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cfra raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

