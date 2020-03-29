Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,912 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 4,601.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Garmin by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 516,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Garmin by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

