Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,733,035.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

