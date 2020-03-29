Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $658.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $734.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $765.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.