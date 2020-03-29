Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 183.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,715 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth $1,922,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 302.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.20. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

