AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.16% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,790,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

AADR traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $57.51.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Profile

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

