AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AEGON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of AEGON stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. AEGON has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 736.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 692,435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AEGON by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 840,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 186,363 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in AEGON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AEGON by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 389,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AEGON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

