Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $710.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00756642 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

