Aequim Alternative Investments LP Acquires 18,800 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Etsy by 6,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 217,489 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Etsy by 17,395.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,802,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $314,363.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

