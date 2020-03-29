Aequim Alternative Investments LP Increases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 674,000 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 1.7% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned 0.39% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.