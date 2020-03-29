Aequim Alternative Investments LP Invests $3.99 Million in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Twilio by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,874,000 after acquiring an additional 187,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 215,211 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $102,522,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.15. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

