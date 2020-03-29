Aequim Alternative Investments LP Purchases 32,600 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned 0.07% of Chegg worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,964,000 after buying an additional 86,782 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,309,211,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis raised Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chegg from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

In other news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,061,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,436,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $662,672.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,456.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,248 shares of company stock worth $22,436,654. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHGG opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -362.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

