AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,587,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 27th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AER stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.