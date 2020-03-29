AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,846,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 27th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.01.

AES stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tish Mendoza bought 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,702,000 after buying an additional 30,109,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after buying an additional 2,033,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of AES by 866.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,189,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 1,066,177 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

