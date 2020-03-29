Aeternity Market Cap Reaches $28.52 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Crex24, HitBTC and OTCBTC. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 351,500,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,679,680 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, CoinBene, BitMart, Bithumb, DragonEX, Mercatox, OKEx, Kyber Network, FCoin, Liqui, Koinex, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Zebpay, ZB.COM, OOOBTC, Radar Relay, HADAX, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, Crex24, BigONE and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.