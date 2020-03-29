AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,062,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 27th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,835,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,811,000 after buying an additional 180,919 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,519,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 156,948 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

