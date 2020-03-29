Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,494,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,882. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,402.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

