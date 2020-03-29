Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Agree Realty worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $63.07. 2,581,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.13. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

