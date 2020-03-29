Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 903,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.13% of Agree Realty worth $63,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $63.07 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.