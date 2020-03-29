AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $1.25 on Friday. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

