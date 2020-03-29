Aigang (AIX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 49.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar. Aigang has a market capitalization of $3,439.46 and approximately $46.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.11 or 0.04915045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00066890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00037167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Aigang Token Profile

AIX is a token. It launched on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

