Aion Price Tops $0.0570 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Aion has a market capitalization of $22.86 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000928 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.02516972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034135 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Radar Relay, RightBTC, Liqui, Binance, Bilaxy, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Koinex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

