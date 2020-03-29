Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.