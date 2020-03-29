Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,407,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of ATSG opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.88 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

