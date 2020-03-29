Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.14

Headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a coverage optimism score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21. Airbus has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $154.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

