AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Shares Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 378.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,683 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of AK Steel worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AK Steel by 28.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 36,313 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of AK Steel by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

AKS remained flat at $$1.55 on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.93. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

