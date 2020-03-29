Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Update

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,888,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 27th total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,949,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

