Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,163,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 379,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

