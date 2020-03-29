Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,800 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 27th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKRX. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

In related news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $30,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akorn by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akorn by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Akorn by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Akorn by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akorn by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRX opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.75. Akorn has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

